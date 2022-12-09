New National Electricity Company Mooted As Umeme Plans Exit

In short
The changes will lead to the creation of the Uganda National Electricity Company Limited (UNECL) as a state-run entity with majority shareholding under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement as a possible option.
New National Electricity Company Mooted As Umeme Plans Exit9 Dec 2022, 11:28 Comments 187 Views Politics Business and finance Parliament Updates
Blessing Nshaho, Umeme’s Chief Corporate and Regulatory Officer. His Company's concession with Government ends in March 2025
In short
Mentioned: Uganda Elctricity Board Uganda National Electricity Company Limited (UNECL) uganda elctricity transmission limited
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.