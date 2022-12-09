Michael Wambi
11:30

New National Electricity Company Mooted As Umeme Plans Exit

9 Dec 2022, 11:28 Comments 187 Views Politics Business and finance Parliament Updates
Blessing Nshaho, Umeme’s Chief Corporate and Regulatory Officer. His Company's concession with Government ends in March 2025

Blessing Nshaho, Umeme’s Chief Corporate and Regulatory Officer. His Company's concession with Government ends in March 2025

In short
The changes will lead to the creation of the Uganda National Electricity Company Limited (UNECL) as a state-run entity with majority shareholding under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement as a possible option.

 

Tagged with: EXIt of UMEME Elecricity Act 1999 Electricity reforms in Uganda
Mentioned: Uganda Elctricity Board Uganda National Electricity Company Limited (UNECL) uganda elctricity transmission limited

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.