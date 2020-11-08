New National Youth Chairperson in Trouble for Not Resigning from NIRA

In short
Last evening, Eyeru the finance secretary for Soroti district youth council was elected National Youth Council chairperson. It transpires that he participated in elective politics without resigning his civil service job as required by law
New National Youth Chairperson in Trouble for Not Resigning from NIRA8 Nov 2020, 19:01 Comments 168 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics 2021 Elections Polls Report
