“Government is paying money on a decentralized system for the Organisation. We have to know what happens in the districts. Why can’t some of these services be executed in the districts? Why do you have to bring the whole Uganda here [in Kololo] and expose our weaknesses?” Biribonwa questions why all services are being offered at the Kololo-based NIRA headquarters.
New NIRA Board Chairperson Wants Changes on National ID Replacement System 17 Feb 2020
James Biribonwa, the newly appointed board chairperson of the National Identification and Registration Authority(NIRA)
