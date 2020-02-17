Davidson Ndyabahika
New NIRA Board Chairperson Wants Changes on National ID Replacement System

17 Feb 2020, 12:49 Comments 336 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Politics Election Report
James Biribonwa, the newly appointed board chairperson of the National Identification and Registration Authority(NIRA)

In short
“Government is paying money on a decentralized system for the Organisation. We have to know what happens in the districts. Why can’t some of these services be executed in the districts? Why do you have to bring the whole Uganda here [in Kololo] and expose our weaknesses?” Biribonwa questions why all services are being offered at the Kololo-based NIRA headquarters.

 

