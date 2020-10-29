New NRM Leaders Are Money Merchants-Nadduli

In short
According to Nadduli, the struggle to obtain the party ticket to contest for elective position is no longer driven by the desire to transform the country and promote the party ideology but to find a way to get money from the Government.
New NRM Leaders Are Money Merchants-Nadduli29 Oct 2020, 12:00 Comments 257 Views Luweero, Uganda 2021 Elections Updates
Tagged with: commercialisation of politics merchants after money
Mentioned: National Resistance Movement (NRM)
