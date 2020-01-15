New Nursing and Midwifery School Opens in Kaabong District

In short
Kaabong Nursing and Midwifery College, officially launched today at a ceremony officiated by the area Resident District Commissioner, John Rex Achilla becomes the only government Nursing School in Karamoja. It brings to two, the total number of nursing schools in the region after Matany which is under the missionary foundation of Moroto Catholic Diocese.
