The draft dubbed Tree Planting and Sustainable Forest Management Ordinance 2019 was presented by the District Secretary for Works Francis Arimu, during a council meeting and approved by the district local council, based on a motion by Asuret Sub County councilor Susan Agnes Apolot.
New Ordinance Instructs Households to Plant 50 Trees
22 Feb 2019
Soroti, Uganda
