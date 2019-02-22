Joseph Eigu Onyango
New Ordinance Instructs Households to Plant 50 Trees

22 Feb 2019, 07:31 Comments 98 Views Soroti, Uganda Environment Report

In short
The draft dubbed Tree Planting and Sustainable Forest Management Ordinance 2019 was presented by the District Secretary for Works Francis Arimu, during a council meeting and approved by the district local council, based on a motion by Asuret Sub County councilor Susan Agnes Apolot.

 

