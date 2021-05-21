New Partnership to Boost Farmers Capacity to Supply Oil and Gas Sector

In short
This will form part of the partnership between the business incubator and an agricultural firm Pure Grow Africa, to improve the standards and quality of foodstuff supplied to oil companies. The move will also see farmers in the region get registered on the National supply database and also have timely information on what is required.
Pius Wakabi, the Permanent secretary MAAIF,Juuko from Pure Grow Africa,Otoa from Stanbic Business incubator and other officials inspecting Agricultural produce grown by some of the farmers in Bunyoro after siggning the MoU.
