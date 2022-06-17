Nebert Rugadya
New Platform to Ease Inter-bank Trading, Lower Cost of Money - BOU

17 Jun 2022 Kampala, Uganda

In short
The platform named TradeClear is an interbank trading initiative managed by Dutch-based financial markets development company Frontclear. It is regulated by the Bank of Uganda and overseen by the Uganda Bankers Association’s Treasurers Forum.

 

