Hafitha Issa
21:04

New Policy on Ear, Nose and Throat Treatment in Offing

1 Mar 2019, 21:03 Comments 167 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
State Minister for Primary Heath Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu addressing the press at the Ministry headquarters in Wandegeya Hafitha Issa

State Minister for Primary Heath Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu addressing the press at the Ministry headquarters in Wandegeya Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The policy is intended to inform strategic mechanisms to deal with challenges related to hearing, the function of the nose and the throat. This is according to Dr Stanley Bubikire, the Programme Manager Disability and Rehabilitation at the Ministry of health.

 

Tagged with: deafness
Mentioned: ear ministry of health stanley bubikire josephine butew otitis media world hearing day world health organization joyce moriku kaducu health management ian hutcheaon clinic national health policy

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.