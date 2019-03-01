New Policy on Ear, Nose and Throat Treatment in Offing

In short
The policy is intended to inform strategic mechanisms to deal with challenges related to hearing, the function of the nose and the throat. This is according to Dr Stanley Bubikire, the Programme Manager Disability and Rehabilitation at the Ministry of health.
New Policy on Ear, Nose and Throat Treatment in Offing1 Mar 2019, 21:03 Comments 167 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
State Minister for Primary Heath Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu addressing the press at the Ministry headquarters in Wandegeya Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.