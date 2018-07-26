Urn Editorial
15:37

New Program to Improve Uganda's Health System Unveiled

26 Jul 2018, 15:37 Comments 107 Views Lira, Uganda East Africa Report

In short
Valued at USD 32.8 million 120 billion Shillings, the program is projected to cover the regions estimated population of 2.3 million people living across the nine districts with services on maternal and neonatal child health, family planning, HIV/AIDS, TB, malaria, nutrition, water, sanitation, and hygiene.

 

