New Research Attributes Decline in Stunting Levels to Mosquito Net Use

30 Mar 2021 Kampala, Uganda
For children under five years of age, sleeping under the net greatly reduces stunting levels.

Dr. Peter Waiswa, a researcher based at Makerere University School of Public health who was the Co-investigator on the study, says that one of the most important drivers of the decline in stunting among children under-five were increased coverage of insecticide-treated nets reasoning that with the prevention method, children do not fall sick.

 

