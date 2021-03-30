In short
Dr. Peter Waiswa, a researcher based at Makerere University School of Public health who was the Co-investigator on the study, says that one of the most important drivers of the decline in stunting among children under-five were increased coverage of insecticide-treated nets reasoning that with the prevention method, children do not fall sick.
New Research Attributes Decline in Stunting Levels to Mosquito Net Use
30 Mar 2021
