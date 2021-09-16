New Research Reports High Rates of Repeat Pregnancies Among Teenagers

In short
Dr Dinah Amongin, the lead investigator said that while the government has managed to reduce teenage pregnancy rates from 40% in the last 15 years to 24% now, repeat adolescent births remain very high, a pointer that shows teenagers haven’t been guided on protection against another unwanted pregnancy.
New Research Reports High Rates of Repeat Pregnancies Among Teenagers16 Sep 2021, 20:01 Comments 138 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
