New Research Warns of Non Communicable Disease Crisis in Waiting

In short
Dr. David Guwatudde, a Professor of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, who was part of the research team, warns that adolescents in the highlighted districts risk becoming overweight and obese along the life course.
New Research Warns of Non Communicable Disease Crisis in Waiting11 May 2020, 14:02 Comments 116 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Lifestyle Updates
In short
Mentioned: Makerere University School of Public Health
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.