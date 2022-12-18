New Ruling Clarifies on University Delegations to National Students’ Association

In short
The ruling follows a petition filed by Moses Mufakinange Omujugujugu, a student of Makerere University against the discrepancies and illegalities in the National Students Council Delegates Register, 2022.
New Ruling Clarifies on University Delegations to National Students’ Association18 Dec 2022, 18:03 Comments 65 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Updates
In short
Tagged with: delegates of UNSA
Mentioned: Uganda National Students Association (UNSA)
