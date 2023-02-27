In short
"The ongoing talks with Yapi Merkezi also include financing. We had actually thought that we can push and as quickly as possible, have the financing resolved. But I can tell you that the potential contractor is supposed to help us to secure financial," David Mugabe, the SGR spokesperson.
New SGR Contractor to Source for Project Financing Top story27 Feb 2023, 17:46 Comments 131 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
Newly rehabilitated Kampala-Malaba MGR section in Namutumba. the SGR will also pass through the same districts.
