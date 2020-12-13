Basaija Idd
17:31

New South Ruwenzori Diocese Bishop Installed

13 Dec 2020, 17:17 Comments 251 Views Kasese, Uganda Religion Updates
The New Bishop was installed on sunday by the Rt. Rev. Archbishop Stephen Kazimba Mugalu

The New Bishop was installed on sunday by the Rt. Rev. Archbishop Stephen Kazimba Mugalu

In short
In his first message, Bishop Baluku said his main focus will be on building an integrated ministry that shall address the spiritual, physical, emotional and social needs of the people with the expected results of transforming individuals, congregations and communities.

 

Tagged with: Bishop Nason Baluku Nason Baluku installed new bishop south Ruwenzori Diocese
Mentioned: Ruwenzori Bishop

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.