Nebert Rugadya
19:02

New Standards to Fight Substandard Engine Oils in the Offing

18 Jan 2023, 19:01 Comments 123 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Environment Updates

In short
Currently, the available EA Standard (EAS 159:2000) is outdated and does not take into account modern automotive technologies and is therefore under review “to provide minimum requirements relevant to changing technological developments and consumer expectations.”

 

