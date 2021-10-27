New Study Assesses Potency of Six Monthly Injection for HIV Prevention

Apart from the injection, participants will be given an oral drug Descovy to assess it's effectiveness in protecting women and girls .

In short

This study will be conducted in four districts of Mityana, Masaka, Hoima and Kalangala for a period of six years. According to Dr. Flavia Matovu Kiweewa, a Researcher based at the Makerere University -Johns Hopkins University Research Collaboration, participants will be receiving an injection every after six months.