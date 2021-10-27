New Study Assesses Potency of Six Monthly Injection for HIV Prevention

In short
This study will be conducted in four districts of Mityana, Masaka, Hoima and Kalangala for a period of six years. According to Dr. Flavia Matovu Kiweewa, a Researcher based at the Makerere University -Johns Hopkins University Research Collaboration, participants will be receiving an injection every after six months.
New Study Assesses Potency of Six Monthly Injection for HIV Prevention27 Oct 2021, 15:49 Comments 81 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
Apart from the injection, participants will be given an oral drug Descovy to assess it's effectiveness in protecting women and girls .
