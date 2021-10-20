Flavia Nassaka
07:14

New Study Finds Stark Differences in Hep B Virus in High, Low Endemic Districts

20 Oct 2021, 07:12 Comments 98 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
Principal Investigator Mukasa Kafeero (Center) at the Results Dissemination Event in Kampala.

Principal Investigator Mukasa Kafeero (Center) at the Results Dissemination Event in Kampala.

In short
Now, a team of researchers from the Makerere University College of Microbiology and Biochemistry have recommended to the government to change treatment regimens to suit the kind of virus circulating in particular areas other than giving blanket treatment guidelines, which could breed drug resistance.

 

Tagged with: Hepatitis B Prevalence.
Mentioned: Makerere University Ministry of Health

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.