New Study to EstablishWorkers’ Perceptions about COVID -19 vaccine

In short
Prof. Pontiano Kaleebu, the Executive Director Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI), the when I conducting the research told URN on Friday that the study is happening at two sites in Masaka and Entebbe.
New Study to EstablishWorkers’ Perceptions about COVID -19 vaccine9 Oct 2020, 21:19 Comments 49 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 vaccine study in Uganda
Mentioned: Uganda Virus Research Institute - UVRI
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.