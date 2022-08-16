New Teso Cultural Leader Faces Criticism for Engaging in Partisan Politics

In short
Emolot came under the spotlight after negotiating for the alleged withdrawal of the National Unity Platform- NUP candidate Joseph Okoboi Opolot during the Gogonyo County by-election in Pallisa district early this month.
New Teso Cultural Leader Faces Criticism for Engaging in Partisan Politics16 Aug 2022, 12:23 Comments 134 Views Soroti, Uganda Politics Updates
Joseph Okoboi Opolot (on red tie) bows to greet PS Emolot (C) while anoter person looks on. Courtesy Photo in Gogonyo County.
