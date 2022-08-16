New Teso Cultural Leader Faces Criticism for Engaging in Partisan Politics

Joseph Okoboi Opolot (on red tie) bows to greet PS Emolot (C) while anoter person looks on. Courtesy Photo in Gogonyo County.

Emolot came under the spotlight after negotiating for the alleged withdrawal of the National Unity Platform- NUP candidate Joseph Okoboi Opolot during the Gogonyo County by-election in Pallisa district early this month.