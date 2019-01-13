Emmanuel Okello
18:24

New Title on Gov't Land Shocks Minister

13 Jan 2019, 16:47 Comments 238 Views Kikube, Uganda Crime Analysis
A Copy of the land Title the Residents delivered to Minister Onek Okello Emmanuel

A Copy of the land Title the Residents delivered to Minister Onek Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Government acquired the vast land and processed a title in 2016 to resettle people who had encroached on Kyangwali settlement land. During a visit to the area on Friday, residents informed the minister that there was another title on the same piece of land.

 

Tagged with: land title government land resettlement

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.