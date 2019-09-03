Eng. Dr. Silver Mugisha, the new board chairperson of Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board –UBTEB takes oath. It was presided over by Commissioner of Oaths His Worship Daniel Bwambale

In short

“During my term of office, we have increased revenue for the Board from Shillings 13billion to 20.8billion shillings. That’s a tremendous achievement. We have also accredited examination centres from 447 to 467; acquired one acre of land from the Ministry of Education and Sports for UBTEB Assessment Centre,” Professor Baryamureeba said.