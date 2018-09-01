In short
Mr Sadala Musoke, the Chief Executive Officer of Nation Oil Distributors Ltd, a company procured to privately run MV Kalanagala in 2015 told Uganda Radio Network in an interview that the new vessel is expected to be operating by end of November.
New Vessel For Entebbe - Kalangala Route Top story1 Sep 2018, 12:35 Comments 168 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
Government owned but privately operated MV Kalangala is the only vessel plying Entebbe Kalangala route Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.