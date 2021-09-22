New WHO Global Air Quality Guidelines as Pollution Worsens

In short
Since WHO’s last 2005 global update, there has been a marked increase of evidence that shows how air pollution affects different aspects of health. For that reason, and after a systematic review of the accumulated evidence, WHO has adjusted almost all the AQGs levels downwards, warning that exceeding the new air quality guideline levels is associated with significant risks to health. At the same time, however, adhering to them could save millions of lives.
New WHO Global Air Quality Guidelines as Pollution Worsens22 Sep 2021, 18:15 Comments 135 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: air pollution
Mentioned: The World Health Organization - WHO
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.