New Year: Security Tightened in Entebbe

As the world enters New Year 2018 the police in Entebbe have tightened security measures to ensure peaceful celebrations. In December 2015, end of year beach parties at different beaches in Entebbe were low key after after 13 people drowned during the Christmas festivities.
New Year: Security Tightened in Entebbe31 Dec 2017
A beach in Entebbe, usually scene of wild New Year celebrations.
