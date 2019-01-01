Christopher Kisekka & Pamela Mawanda
New Year Stampede Victims Out of Danger

1 Jan 2019 Kampala, Uganda
One of the victims of the stampede at Canaan Land being attended to by a Scout Courtesy of Uganda Red Cross

One of the victims of the stampede at Canaan Land being attended to by a Scout

Thirteen victims with serious injuries were rushed to the casualty and emergency ward at Mulago National Referral Hospital by Red Cross responders. These included four expectant mothers, six people with multiple fractures and two with convulsions.

 

