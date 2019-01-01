New Year Stampede Victims Out of Danger

In short
Thirteen victims with serious injuries were rushed to the casualty and emergency ward at Mulago National Referral Hospital by Red Cross responders. These included four expectant mothers, six people with multiple fractures and two with convulsions.
New Year Stampede Victims Out of Danger1 Jan 2019, 15:13 Comments 94 Views Kampala, Uganda Lifestyle Misc Religion Updates
One of the victims of the stampede at Canaan Land being attended to by a Scout Login to license this image from 1$.
