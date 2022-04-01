Newly Constructed Pediatric Ward Excites Mothers in Luwero

In short
The Medical Centre looks after 9,317 people in the parish of Musaale located in the Katikamu sub-county. But although it was specifically formed with the aim of supporting women during childbirth, the centre has been operating with no pediatric ward.
Newly Constructed Pediatric Ward Excites Mothers in Luwero1 Apr 2022, 09:17 Comments 154 Views Luweero, Uganda Health Updates
Kkangaawo Ronald Mulondo on tour inside the Pediatric ward at Nsawo RCC Medical center after launching it
In short
Tagged with: pediatric ward
Mentioned: Nsawo RCC Medical Center
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.