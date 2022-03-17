In short
The schools are Bukakata Seed school in Masaka district, Mbirizi seed school in Lwengo district, and Lukaya seed school in Kalungu district. They were each constructed at 2.125 Billion Shillings under the World Bank-funded Inter-Government Fiscal Transfer-UgIFT program.
Newly Constructed Seed Schools in Masaka Develop Cracks
The classroom floor on Lukaya Government Seed School which already damaged barely three months after commissioning
