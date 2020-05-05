Newly Constructed Sheema Government Prison Designated Isolation Center for Inmates

In short
The newly constructed Sheema government prison was recently handed over to government in November last year and was yet to start hosting inmates.
Newly Constructed Sheema Government Prison Designated Isolation Center for Inmates5 May 2020, 11:57 Comments 55 Views Sheema, Uganda Human rights Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Government prisons Inmates Prisons
Mentioned: Frank Baine Sheema Government Prisons
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.