Newly Constructed Sheema Government Prison Designated Isolation Center for Inmates

In short
Frank Byamugisha, the South-Western Region Prisons Commander, says they decided to designate the new facility to hold new inmates as part of their control measures against the spread of the Covid19 pandemic.
Newly Constructed Sheema Government Prison Designated Isolation Center for Inmates5 May 2020, 07:50 Comments 65 Views Sheema, Uganda Human rights Health Breaking news
Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. Inmates Prisons
Mentioned: Sheema Government Prisons
