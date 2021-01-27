Jesse Johnson James
Newly Elected Gulu City Division Mayors to Prioritize Proper Garbage Management

27 Jan 2021, 11:12 Comments 173 Views Gulu, Uganda Environment Politics 2021 Elections Report
Pile of uncollected garbage in Gulu Main Market - Photo by Dominic Ochola

In short
Garbage management in Gulu City has become a challenge generally because of the regular breakdown of the only garbage trucks and the high costs to repair and maintain them.

 

