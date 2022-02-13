In short
Almost, a month after the school reopening, Bukakata seed school is unable to provide services despite the great demand for secondary education in its catchment area. Gerard Nsambu, the Masaka District Inspector of Schools, says that Bukakata seed school couldn't start without teachers.
Newly Opened Seed Schools Operating Without Teachers, Basic Equipment Top story13 Feb 2022, 11:05 Comments 226 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
Masaka Seed School at Bunaddu village in Bukakata sub county whose delayed opening is returning students to fishing
