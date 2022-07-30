Newly Recruited Staff In Namisindwa District Go Six Months Without Pay

In short
The over 20 staff members mainly Assistant Agricultural Officers and Assistant Animal husbandry officers commonly known as Extension workers who were recruited and given appointment letters and posting instructions in December last year have not been paid salary for more than six months now.
Newly Recruited Staff In Namisindwa District Go Six Months Without Pay30 Jul 2022
