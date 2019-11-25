Next Edition of Kabaka Birthday Run to Focus on HIV

Buganda Kingdom Premier Charles Peter Mayiga with other officials at the launch of the new Kabaka Birthday Run theme.

In short

For the previous three years, the Birthday Run held ahead of Kabaka’s birthday on April 13, has focused on fighting the Sickle Cell Disease. Proceeds from the run were as such, dedicated to raising awareness and procuring test kits through the Uganda National Health Laboratory Services. This year, 494 million Shillings was realised in the Run.