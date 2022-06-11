Next Edition of Refugee Run to Focus on Environmental Protection

In short
While launching the run on Friday in Arua city, Patrick Nyakuta, an official of CTEN said that the proceeds of the event will be used to establish e-waste management centers in Bidibidi and Rhino camp, in addition to planting and growing 1,500 trees in refugee settlements in West Nile to mitigate environmental degradation.
Next Edition of Refugee Run to Focus on Environmental Protection11 Jun 2022, 17:29 Comments 117 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Sport Environment Updates
In short
Tagged with: Over the past few years, cutting down of millions of trees has been a potential source of angry clashes in west Nile between local people and refugees. According to a Rapid Assessment of Natural Resource Degradation in Refugee Impacted Areas in Northern U
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.