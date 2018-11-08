NFA Board Chair Grilled over Giveaway of Forest Reserve

In short
Kajjansi Forest Reserve was in 2011 given to businessman Ephraim Ntaganda of Logistic Real Estate and Developers Limited by Onyango who was then acting Executive Director.
NFA Board Chair Grilled over Giveaway of Forest Reserve8 Nov 2018
