Hafitha Issa
19:21

NFA Board Chair Grilled over Giveaway of Forest Reserve

8 Nov 2018, 19:21 Comments 165 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Analysis

In short
Kajjansi Forest Reserve was in 2011 given to businessman Ephraim Ntaganda of Logistic Real Estate and Developers Limited by Onyango who was then acting Executive Director.

 

Tagged with: eria mubiru peninah busingye deputy lead counsel john bosco suuza commissioner fredrick ruhindi kajjansi forest reserve commission of inquiry into land matters businessman ephraim ntaganda

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.