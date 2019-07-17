In short
The NFA Communications and Public Relations Manager, Aisha Alibhai, said they usually burn low quality seeds to stop them from making it to the market through quack agents claiming to be NFA officials.
NFA Burns Poor Quality Tree Seeds Worth UGX24 Million Top story17 Jul 2019, 06:57 Comments 242 Views Mukono, Uganda Business and finance Agriculture Environment Report
Some of the expired and fake seeds offloaded from a pick up truck at the National Tree Seed Center, Namanve
