Micheal Ojja the Mabira Sector Manager says that there are 14 enclaves measuring about 2,660 hectares that were gazetted in 1932 when the forest was declared a central reserve. These enclaves were deliberately spared for people to live in so as to offer protection to the forest and its habitats.
NFA Concerned over Increasing Population in Mabira Forest Enclaves
15 Sep 2019
