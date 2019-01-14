Ezekiel Ssekweyama
19:04

NFA Condemns Replacing Natural Forests with Eucalyptus, Pine

14 Jan 2019, 19:04 Comments 176 Views Lwengo, Uganda Agriculture Analysis
Lwengo Inmates cutting down a forest during a recent operation against wetland destruction Ezekiel Ssekweyama

Lwengo Inmates cutting down a forest during a recent operation against wetland destruction

In short
Tom Okello Obong, the Executive Director of NFA says their assessment has established a growing habit of people destroying the indigenous tree species for commercial eucalyptus and pines which have a grave impact to climate.

 

Tagged with: national forest authority (nfa) condemns replacing of natural forests with artificial trees tom okello ebong national forest authority executive director eucalyptus and pine trees
Mentioned: national forestry authority-nfa

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.