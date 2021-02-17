NFA Impounds 600 Bags of Charcoal in Gulu, Amuru

In short
300 bags were impounded from the charcoal dealers` camp in Patiko Sub County in Gulu district on Tuesday evening. Another 300 bags were impounded on Monday evening from Apaa Junction in Pabbo Sub County Amuru district aboard a vehicle destined for Kampala but without movement permits.
NFA Impounds 600 Bags of Charcoal in Gulu, Amuru17 Feb 2021, 15:18 Comments 84 Views Gulu, Uganda Environment Business and finance Northern Breaking news
