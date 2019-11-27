NFA Moves to Evict Forest Encroachers in Kalangala

In short
The residents encroached on the forest reserve in Kalangala town with expectations that the government would degazzete it for human settlement. The reserve covering 174 hectares of land, is now home to more than 400 residents.
NFA Moves to Evict Forest Encroachers in Kalangala27 Nov 2019, 20:06 Comments 134 Views Kalangala, Uganda Crime Environment Misc Updates
