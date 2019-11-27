Lubulwa Henry
NFA Moves to Evict Forest Encroachers in Kalangala

The Lutoboka Bay Central Forest Reserve that was degazzeted

In short
The residents encroached on the forest reserve in Kalangala town with expectations that the government would degazzete it for human settlement. The reserve covering 174 hectares of land, is now home to more than 400 residents.

 

