NFA Ordered to Halt Evictions in Buvuma

In short
The directive was issued by Agnes Nabirye, the Resident District Commissioner, following complaints of torture by soldiers attached to NFA. Recently, the UPDF evicted over 100 people in Mpolwe village claiming that they had encroached on the forest land measuring 2,110 hectares. The residents had cut down all trees for charcoal.
NFA Ordered to Halt Evictions in Buvuma22 Nov 2018, 16:03 Comments 132 Views Buvuma, Uganda Agriculture Environment Politics Report
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.