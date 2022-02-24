In short
Our reporter has also seen a September 21, 2021 letter from the NFA Executive Director Tom. O. Okello granting the FPU commanding officer, Lt. Col Dick Kaija space on Gudda NFA land in Entebbe. He was responding to Kaija's September 15, 2021 letter, in which he made a request for space to set up their headquarters.
NFA Permits FPU To Set up Temporary Headquarters in Kitubulu Forest
24 Feb 2022
