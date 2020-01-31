In short
Since 2018, NFA has embarked on restoration of demolished forest cover which was destroyed due to encroachment more than a decade ago. The region with the total forest cover of 367, 450 hectares lost over half of the forests due to massive tree cutting, bush fires, settlements and grazing.
NFA Restores Forest Reserves in Karamoja 31 Jan 2020
