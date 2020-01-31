Stanley Ebele
18:40

NFA Restores Forest Reserves in Karamoja

31 Jan 2020, 18:34 Comments 65 Views Environment Report
view of Mt Moroto Forest Reserve under restoration

view of Mt Moroto Forest Reserve under restoration

In short
Since 2018, NFA has embarked on restoration of demolished forest cover which was destroyed due to encroachment more than a decade ago. The region with the total forest cover of 367, 450 hectares lost over half of the forests due to massive tree cutting, bush fires, settlements and grazing.

 

Tagged with: Forests reserve restoration in karamoja NFA recovers destroyed forest reserves in Karamoja forest restoration under way in Karamoja reforestation
Mentioned: NFA

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.