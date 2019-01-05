Ezekiel Ssekweyama
11:00

NFA Suspends Supervisor Over Extortion, Abuse of Office

5 Jan 2019, 11:00 Comments 152 Views Masaka, Uganda Crime Environment Analysis
National Forestry Authority-NF Executive Director Tom Obong Okello, his team and Masaka RDC Herman Ssentongo inspecting the cut tree trunks in Mujuzi Forest Reserve .jpg Ezekiel Ssekweyama

National Forestry Authority-NF Executive Director Tom Obong Okello, his team and Masaka RDC Herman Ssentongo inspecting the cut tree trunks in Mujuzi Forest Reserve .jpg

In short
Upon listening to the complaints, the NFA boss Tom Obong Okello, resolved to suspended Abigaba such that he is investigated for his unbecoming conduct.

 

Tagged with: national forest authority staff suspended rogers abigaba accused of corruption and abuse of office extortion from residents national forestry authority-nf executive director tom obong okello
Mentioned: national forestry authority-nfa

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.