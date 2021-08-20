NGO Bureau Suspends Operations of 54 NGOs

In short
According to the Executive Director of the NGO Bureau Stephen Okello, they conducted investigations which revealed that 23 NGOs are operating with expired permits, 15 failed to file annual returns and audited books of accounts while 16 were operating without registering with the bureau.
NGO Bureau Suspends Operations of 54 NGOs20 Aug 2021, 13:25 Comments 171 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Politics Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.