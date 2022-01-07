NGO Eliminates Data Clerks as Registration of Teachers for Cash Transfers Starts

In short
Lucy Abulo, the Senior Manager in charge of talent and external relations at GiveDirectly, says that after reviewing the government’s cash transfer programme which was initiated last year, they have realized that data clerks at different stages were responsible for several irregularities.
NGO Eliminates Data Clerks as Registration of Teachers for Cash Transfers Starts7 Jan 2022, 08:02 Comments 95 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
