NGO, Gov’t Signs MOU on Sustainable Charcoal Production In North

In short
The five years MOU that was signed Friday in Gulu City will see collaboration between the Ministry and Kijani Forestry in establishing a mechanism for the implementation of forestry and biomass conservation activities.
NGO, Gov’t Signs MOU on Sustainable Charcoal Production In North29 Jan 2023, 10:19 Comments 97 Views Environment Business and finance Northern Updates
Patrick Oryema, a charcoal farmer in Gem Parish in Awach Town Council in Gulu District stands in his tree farm on Friday. He is among hundreds of farmers in Acholi embracing charcoal farming.
In short
Tagged with: Charcoal Farming in Northern Uganda
Mentioned: Kijani Forestry Ministry of Water and Environment
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.