Kule Jerome Bitswande
17:30

NGO Advocates for Worship Centers in Prisons

26 Dec 2018, 17:30 Comments 321 Views Kasese, Uganda Western Analysis

While handing over the iron sheets, Kiwedde noted that for all the time he has been engaging inmates, he has realized that the most important feature they need are worship and prayer centers.

 

